Boxing, exciting in London: Usyk deposes Joshua, he’s the king of perches

Resounding in London: Anthony Joshua, 31, British, WBA World Champion, Ibf and Wbo maxs, 24 wins (22 ko-2 defeats), 109kg, loses to Oleksandr Usyk, 34, Ukrainian, challenger, record 19-0, weight 100 kg. Defeat on points with a unanimous umpire (117-112, 116-112, 115-113) no one would have imagined: Joshua thought of this match almost as a bit of a test in light of the real challenge he faced. He would have liked to enter a derby match against Tyson Fury, WBC president, also in light of the October 9 rematch against American Deontay Wilder for the third match). Instead, every plan was skipped thanks to Usyk, who brought back boxing’s most prestigious title after six years in Ukraine: the title of maximum. Usyk won the light heavyweight title but is now proving to be the strongest. He blew up the seat in the hero’s house. Unbelievably. The Briton has a clause on hand that guarantees him a second match.

Atmosphere

–

There are 62,000 spectators (Matchroom Boxing has finally announced the exact number: 66,267) at Tottenham’s stadium, cheering in front row for the contender in an all-British setting, great football; Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko also cheers, there’s athletics champion Mo Farah, footballers like Declan Rice or actors like Idris Elba. Great event, totally unexpected. Usyk starts well, is very active, dynamic immediately. Only in the second round does the right-to-body show Joshua’s class with slower movements, as if he does not want to immediately take the initiative to allow his opponent to vent, which in fact on the third time swings with the left to jaw. The goalkeeper struggles to get past the opponent’s keeper, surprised above all by the Ukrainian’s courage to enter the fray. At the heart of the balanced-flowing match is still searching for the best Joshua, whose right hand is still sparingly used. However, on the sixth, Anthony first exploded a straight right and then a massive right hook that earned him the recovery. But in the seventh, the unbeaten Ukrainian throws a jab, left and right almost straight in succession, making the champ falter, who returns to difficulty and loses the second inning. Returning to the center of the field, Joshua – who has only been defeated by the pro so far by David Ruiz in June 2019 – tries to react with his compound speed, and also finds great strength in the body and wins in the second half against an opponent who really is. It does not feel any complexity. The two were London 2012 Olympic champions with max and max (Usyk with Clemente Russo and Joshua vs Roberto Cammarelle): Ukrainian touches and British stings in the ninth round final, confirming the balance that alternates between one recovery and the next. Round 10 sees Joshua as more accurate and decisive, but he also collects. In the penultimate round, Usyek – who won in London last time out against Derek Chisora ​​- is once again being recognized for his prowess and the accuracy of his shots. AJ cannot find the right shot, unlike his opponent, who resumes in the last round with a left hook. In the final he puts AJ on the ropes. The Perfect Usik: Author of The Match of Life. The challenger kneels in the center of the ring waiting for the judge. unanimous. He’s the hero! And he deserves praise from Eddie Hearn, AJ’s attorney: “Osik was great. Joshua? He just wants the crowns back, and he wants revenge soon.” Klitschko hugs the new world champion, the third Ukrainian after the brothers Vladimir and Vitaly: “He was smart, clever, perfect: he brought back our title after six years.” The new King of the Heights, third successful starting with the title in the Light Heights after Evander Holyfield and David Haye. He says: “This win meant a lot to me, the match went as I wanted and as I thought even if there were moments when Joshua pushed: but I was ready to take his blows. I might have knocked him out, but I was ready to take the match away and win the points.” Joshua did not speak after the match, as he was taken to the hospital for an eye examination. To console the ousted champion, former King Lennox Lewis: “Learn from this experience but it is not the end of the course, but you cannot be hesitant or wait for the eighth round. Learn from this defeat and improve.”