November 11, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Bad weather: Agrigento prefect, maximum warning Do not go out – Sicily

Noah French November 11, 2021 1 min read

“Mediterranean vortex near the northern part of the province”

“The Mediterranean cyclone is currently melting in the ocean, but it’s very close to the northern part of the Aguirre region. In the next few hours – starting tonight – a strong wave of storms is expected to approach, with wind speeds”. This was stated by the Prefect of Agrigento Maria Rita Cocciufa in connection with the wave of severe bad weather “A heartfelt request to all Agrigento residents living in every country: do not get in the car and leave the house, the situation is very, very dangerous”. “The wave of severe weather is affecting the northern part of the province,” Prefect explains. According to the information at my disposal, with good probability, even if we talk about unpredictable weather, the wave of bad weather will get closer to Aguirre and it will arrive at night. ” “I make a heartfelt request – Prefect concludes – that all the people of Agrijento are clear to all, the inhabitants of every country: do not get out of the house in a car. Do not leave the house, the condition is great, very, very dangerous.”

Reproduction Assigned © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

3 min read

Climate, US-China agreement: “Let’s cooperate”

November 10, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

VORTICE MEDITERRANEO holds half of Italy under control, yet Nubifragi «3B Meteo

November 10, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Polls surpass Democrat Fratelli d’Italia Swg Institute. Center-right moves backwards, but Pd-M5s-3 points ahead of left

November 10, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Climate, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi’s message to Greta Thunberg: “Blah blah is democracy”

November 11, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Bad weather: Agrigento prefect, maximum warning Do not go out – Sicily

November 11, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Top 100000 order ready

November 11, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Pretelli Dinner at Mara Venier’s House without Giulia Salemi: It’s Controversial

November 11, 2021 Lorelei Reese