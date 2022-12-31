UK, Germany and US Covid cases on the rise – physics and maths

Covid cases are increasing in the United Kingdom and the United States, while there is a decline or stagnation in Italy and neighboring states: a situation that calls for prudence and capillary restrictions, starting with sequential action. This is indicated by the analysis of mathematician Giovanni Sebastiani of the National Research Council (CNR) Institute for Applications of the ‘M.Picone’ Calculus.

“Analysis of data on positive tests for the SarsCoV2 virus in European countries indicates that the United Kingdom and Germany are in a growth phase over the past 4-5 weeks, while neighboring states such as Italy and Spain, “France, Austria, Switzerland and Slovenia are in decline or stagnation. The event – continues the expert – has been growing for 9 weeks in the US as well”.

In light of this situation, Sebastiani points out, “not the preferred category of those who enter Italy from abroad, on a sample basis, the importance of carrying out capillary tests is underlined, not directly or only focused on those who arrive. Presumably from China, it is better to adopt a strategy of prudence – he adds – and the first of the epidemic The same mistake made in phase 1 should not be repeated. Checks, he continues, “should consider both test positivity and mass sequencing to detect the presence of new variants that may be resistant to vaccines. In this conclusion, unfortunately, we must note the sorting in our country. Compared to other European countries such as the United Kingdom, very little has been done so far”.