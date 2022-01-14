Auto tax 2022: deadlines, exemptions and how to avoid fines

Property tax is payable on all vehicles owned, with the exceptions made, regardless of whether the vehicle is actually used or not. Guide to 2022 news, payment methods, exemptions and fines for non-payment

Rivers of words have been spent on the car tax in recent months, among those calling for its abolition and initiatives to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the most vulnerable. In fact, the property tax on vehicles is still in place despite rumors that the government is aiming to abolish it, and likewise for the super stamp for cars over 185 kWh, or 252 hp, despite its proposal to abolish it. The only change relates to the abolition of unpaid car tax invoices for the period 2000-2010 in amounts not exceeding 5,000 euros. Since last November, these debts have been automatically canceled.

When do you pay the car dollar? – During 2020 and 2021, thanks to the more severe phase of the epidemic, some extensions were granted for the expiration of the auto tax with varying times and methods from one region to another, which are the administrative bodies to which the tax belongs. Once the tolerance phase is complete, starting in 2022, the usual deadlines for renewals are restored which fall on the last day of the month following the expiration of the previous road tax, while the timing varies for the first payment of newly registered cars.

Here are the deadlines and relative deadline for making payment:

Stamp duty expired in December 2021: Payment from 1 to 31 January 2022;

Stamp duty expired in January 2022: Payment from 1 to 28 February 2022;

Stamp duty expired in April 2022: payment from May 1 to May 31, 2022;

Stamp duty expired in May 2022: Payment from 1 June to 30 June 2022;

Stamp duty expired in July 2022: payment from August 1 to September 1, 2022;

Stamp duty expired in August 2022: payment from 1 to 30 September 2022;

Stamp duty expired in September 2022: Payment from 1 to 31 October 2022;

Stamp duty expired in December 2022: Payment from 1 to 31 January 2023.

On the other hand, motorists in Lombard and Piedmont must pay car tax on the last day of the month following the day of registration. See also You can no longer withdraw this amount

How do you pay for a car in dollars? – The 2022 car tax can be paid in different ways, at home through home banking or at a tobacco seller, or again at the ACI counter: home banking, Sisal and Lottomatica POS, Poste Italiane (online or through post offices) , and the local bank at a 15% discount (valid only for some regions), at authorized ATMs, on the ACI website via the pagoBollo service, through the IO app, through Satispay, on the revenue agency website or at motoring dealerships through the PagoPa system.

Exemptions and Penalties – Certain categories of motorists or certain types of vehicles are exempt from paying vehicle tax. Who benefits from Law 104, and bought a new car with the benefits offered, will not be subject to the payment of tax. Similarly, those who buy one electric car He will be able to enjoy an exemption for the first 5 years, while Historic cars With at least 30 years you will not be subject to paying car tax. the nonpayment The stamp indicates a lack of good warning, if the action is not executed in time, the action expects a tax invoice to be sent to the defaulting motorist with the required amount plus fines and interest. If this request is also ignored, the administrative reservation will apply with all the practical issues involved until the official cancellation of the vehicle from the archive of the public vehicle registry in the area of ​​affiliation.

Jan 14, 2022 (change on Jan 14, 2022 | 14:06)

See also In protest of the cuts, workers were chained to DHL in Oreo. Company: Full transition expected © Reproduction reserved

“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”