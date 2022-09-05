Renewable Energy Resources and Solar Collectors Rewards: Requirements and Acceptable Expenses

Those who intend to install a solar thermal collector for water heating in their home or business can benefit from a deduction that allows access to a tax deduction equal to 65% of the expenses incurred. Let’s see all the details about it together.

The Solar Collectors Reward Consists of 65% tax deductionAt a maximum cost of €60,000 for installation Solar thermal collectors for hot water production Hygienic for domestic or industrial uses and to cover hot water needs in swimming pools, sports facilities, nursing homes, schools and universities.

Let’s see in the next article how the bonus works and when it is due.

Solar Collectors Bonus: What It Is And When It Is Worth

The Bonus for installing solar collectors provides one 65% tax deduction with a maximum spend of 60,000 euroswith the possibility to choose both bill deduction and credit transfer, even in the case of new installation (without necessarily having to replace an old boiler or an old boiler).

Facilitation, in detail, is recognized for i Solar thermal collectors for hot water production Hygienic for domestic or industrial uses and to cover hot water needs in swimming pools, sports facilities, nursing homes, schools and universities.

The Eligible expenses In the bonus should be related to the following:

Supply and installation of all thermal, mechanical, electrical, electronic, hydraulic and construction equipment necessary for the construction of state-of-the-art solar thermal systems organically connected to users, as well as in integration with heating systems;

Professional services related to interventions, such as the production of necessary technical documentation or business management;

Temporary and supplementary works work strictly to achieve the intervention.

Ecobonus Solar Collectors: Requirements

Below is a series Requirements They must be respected in order to reach the 65% discount: