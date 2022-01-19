January 19, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12

Australian Open: Matteo Berrettini in the third round. Now the challenge with Carlos Alcaraz

Mirabelle Hunt January 19, 2022 3 min read

Matteo Berrettini ITA, 04.12.1996

Matteo Berrettini Arrive in the third round of Australian OpenThe first round of the Grand Slam of the season.
Blue, No. 7 in the standings and rating, beat 61 46 64 61, after more than two and a half hours of battle, the American Stefan Kozlov, #169 of the standings, on the scoreboard thanks to a wild card.
Matteo Berrettini clung to serve to reach the third round. Blue still shows obvious physical difficulties, especially when traveling. Something more would be needed against the terrible teenager Carlos Alcaraz.

In the first set a convincing start came from Mathieu, who scored five straight games from 1-1 and quickly won the break 6-1 with the American also making a double fault at the last point of the set.

In the second set in the third game, Berrettini canceled an ace break point, and in the next set he failed to break three consecutive points and in the seventh game it was he who gave up his serve for the first time in the match with a mistake. of law on breaking point.
Then the blue did not take advantage of four chances to return immediately to the set and in the tenth game, after eliminating two more chances to break the rebound, Kozlov equalized the set number with 6-4 with the right to win the set. ball.

In the third set, Perrettini scored a 5-4 win claw when he took advantage of the only chance the American gave and thanks to the winning backhand, within the set for 6-4. A fourth fracture in one direction, also thanks to discontent in Kozlov’s left thigh, probably contractures: Perrettini flew 3-0 and then finished the match 6-1 with a header.

See also  Son of the Ocean is coming to Disney+

In the third round, he will face Spain’s Brittini Carlos Alcaraz, No. 31 del arranging and seeding.

GS Australian Open

s kozlov

1

6

4

1

M. Berrettini [7]

6

4

6

6

Winner: M. Berrettini

1 Aces 21
5 double mistakes 1
68% 78/114 first transmission at 70% 70/100
64% 50/78 win first serve 79% 55/70
33% 12/36 second serve win 57% 17/30
20% 1/5 break point won 38% 6/16
64% 21/33 Net Points Profit 63% 15/24
27% 27/100 profit receiving point 41% 47/114
23 winners 53
3 winners return 1
37 Unintended Errors 29
2 Return unintended errors 2
90 total points earned 124

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

outside the German Cup

January 19, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Free: Beyond the Stars and Stripes – Stagione 2!

January 18, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Prost-Alpine: Farewell reasons and prospects for 2022 – F1 Team – Formula 1

January 18, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Government: Aid of 270 million euros for Italian sport and in France a billion only for football | first page

January 19, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Exciting RIBALTONE for the weekend, Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd! The news came from ILMETEO.it

January 19, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Ricciarelli is furious and Soleil reacts like this behind her: Funweek

January 19, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Borian’s arrival confirmed! We reveal the exact imminent date »ILMETEO.it

January 19, 2022 Karen Hines