Mancini apologizes for raising the Lazio flag. But Caicedo attacks him on social media.

“I didn't mean to offend anyone, I apologize.”. These are words Gianluca Mancini On the official channels of Rome After winning the derby. The Giallorossi defender, who scored the winning goal, apologized for that Post-match gesturewhere he has Wave the flag Against Lazio Under the Curva Sud.
Mancini apologizes: “I did not want to offend anyone”
“I didn't want to offend anyone – Mancini's words on his gesture -, I cheered with my fans. It can be a bit of fun, they are intense matches. I took the first flag they gave me, but these things start and end there. Without insulting anyone, I apologize“I just wanted to celebrate with the fans.” In the match instead: “The focus was at the maximum, the important thing is to win and we are happy. They tried to get it back, but Many derbies have ended 1-0“.
Caicedo attacks Mancini on social media: sentence
However, the famous former Lazio player, that is, does not accept apologies Felipe Caicedo. The former Biancocelesti striker commented on this gesture on social media with one sentence: “Mancini, you're embarrassed“, which sparked the reaction of the Giallorossi fans and the approval of the Biancocelesti fans.
Corriere dello Sport by subscription
Together for passion, choose the way
Subscribe to the digital version of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, commentaries, columns, rankings, results, lineups and previews.
Always with you, as you wish
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”
More Stories
Grameline Café | Gentle comet
Distance “surprise”, returning to an old love abroad
Report Cards Fiorentina – Torino 5-3 dcr: Delavalle, even the best make mistakes