Mancini apologizes for raising the Lazio flag. But Caicedo attacks him on social media.

“I didn't mean to offend anyone, I apologize.”. These are words Gianluca Mancini On the official channels of Rome After winning the derby. The Giallorossi defender, who scored the winning goal, apologized for that Post-match gesturewhere he has Wave the flag Against Lazio Under the Curva Sud.

Mancini apologizes: “I did not want to offend anyone”

“I didn't want to offend anyone – Mancini's words on his gesture -, I cheered with my fans. It can be a bit of fun, they are intense matches. I took the first flag they gave me, but these things start and end there. Without insulting anyone, I apologize“I just wanted to celebrate with the fans.” In the match instead: “The focus was at the maximum, the important thing is to win and we are happy. They tried to get it back, but Many derbies have ended 1-0“.

Caicedo attacks Mancini on social media: sentence

However, the famous former Lazio player, that is, does not accept apologies Felipe Caicedo. The former Biancocelesti striker commented on this gesture on social media with one sentence: “Mancini, you're embarrassed“, which sparked the reaction of the Giallorossi fans and the approval of the Biancocelesti fans.