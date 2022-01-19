January 19, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

outside the German Cup

outside the German Cup

Mirabelle Hunt January 19, 2022 2 min read

resounding verdict in German CupAfter winning the competition last year Borussia Dortmund lose 2-1 against St. Pauli And he was eliminated from the round of 16, despite having all eleven available holders of 1′. The team advanced from the Hamburg port area (first in the standings in the Bundesliga 2) in the fourth minute: it is Amenido to blow up Millerntor Stadion mocks Kobel from a few paces with a pass from Hartel. Rose’s team tries to get up but despite the constant possession of the ball does not find holes in the defense of the home owners who in 40′ find the double: and have fun, trying to postpone the cross from the right, Puts the ball behind his goalkeeper And gives 2-0 to Schultz’s team. at 58 minutes doctor blows hand The ball is in the area: the referee, after consulting with VAR, awards a penalty kick to Dortmund, with Haaland Which creates coldness and shortens distances. Outside Hazard, Inside Malen: However, Rose’s movement doesn’t have the desired effects and Gialloneri doesn’t find the same flash, allowing St. Quarter-finals.

St. Pauli – Borussia Dortmund 2-1, match report and stats

Bochum, Hamburg and Karlsruhe in the German Cup quarter-finals

in 36′ Mainz Open the game with ONESYOU, but in the second half with one pantovic double And with a goal lewin the Bochum He turns the match and wins the quarter-finals: it ends with a score of 3-1 for the hosts. give up Cologne, who after equalizing in the 122nd minute with decent The advantage goal penaltyHamburg Signed in 92′ by glatzer, pays the penalty fee and is eliminated: Kainz’s penalty foul is decisive. Finally, rehabilitation centers too Karlsruer, which thanks penalty Wanitzek In the 68th minute, he beat Monaco 1860.

Bochum-Mainz 3-1, match report and statistics

See also  Juventus, "Corto Musso" from Allegri joins Triccani

Cologne-Hamburg 1-1 (3-4 in ad), match report and statistics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Free: Beyond the Stars and Stripes – Stagione 2!

January 18, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Prost-Alpine: Farewell reasons and prospects for 2022 – F1 Team – Formula 1

January 18, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

The upcoming Sky Cinema 4K channel…in Italy

January 18, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

“Dona Al Cole? Irritated without names.” Pink revolt in chlorosis

January 19, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Wasn’t a spa in Switzerland better? / GF Vip “With good doctors…”

January 19, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Archaeological studies on the International Space Station? Weird but true

January 19, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

outside the German Cup

January 19, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt