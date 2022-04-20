Athletics, Gianmarco Tampere will compete in Trieste on his first Italian outing – OA Sport

where were we? March 20 Gianmarco TamperI said Jimbo, managed to put together a small masterpiece, something of an absolute hero. Bronze Medal for Indoor World Championships at Stark Arena in Belgradeat the end of a winter that is anything but linear, it’s something very few would have expected.

The Olympic high jump champion gained a few extra pounds And other events caught his attention. At the end of the show, very little exercises for the legs. However, the 29-year-old’s desire to compete was such that with 2.31 he took a medal with certainly surprising connotations.

Here we take the topic of conversation again with a dream Win the World Open and complete a Grand Slam in Eugene (USA) this summer. Of course there will be many competitors, including South Korea sangyuk woo (Already fourth place in the Olympics) who won the Belgrade Grand Prix with a scale of 2.36.

Athletics, Gianmarco Tampere: What a champion! Bronzeweight at the World Indoor Championships, Gimbo Never Cheats!

Thus, programming includes its own On May 13 in Doha in the first stage of the Diamond League and on the 21st in Birmingham, again in the first world circuit. Also on the calendar is a trip to Ostrava on May 31, to complete the May of crowded competitions. In the said month, there will also be Commitment in Trieste (28 May) to Its first Italian edition From 2022. Chance to see him on the podium at Grezarin Stadium for the 15th Triveneto International Meeting-Memorial Jack Benvenuti.

Photo: La Presse