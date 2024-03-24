“At the moment I don't have a club. But as of this summer I want to work.”

in spite of Gran prize to Portimão in Portugal, Jose Mourinho Preparing to wave the checkered flag At the finish line of today's race MotoGP. While waiting for the green light and playing a special role on the occasion of the second MotoGP race of the season, Special One did not evade commenting on its future: “Right now zero, zero news. I don't have a club, I'm free, but I want to work. I want to work in the summer.

Mourinho and possible return to Portugal: 'Never say never'

The 61-year-old Portuguese coach continued his dialogue with the present journalistsAlgarve International Autodromo He does not rule out the possibility of returning to coach one of the Portuguese clubs after his experience in… Benfica, all'Uniao to Liria et al Porto: “Never say never, especially in football. My life is football, I can train anywhere. I have no problems.”.