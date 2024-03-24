Favorite. The United States is in the lead to regain the scepter, and the Netherlands and Spain are lurking

A really strong start to the year for water polo. It's not even time to finish the Women's European Championships in Eindhoven before we head back out to sea. World Cup in Doha, their second World Series event within six months. And there will be no time to breathe: the Olympics are at the end of July.

The victor of the last continental event, the Netherlands, which was able to celebrate in front of its home crowd, is the team that managed to break the very long global dominance of the United States (defeated in Fukuoka by Italy): after four consecutive titles here is the gold of the Orange.

They would be right USA and Netherlands are the two teams to beat In a World Championship event that obviously loses some of its value during the Olympic year and at the start of the season. It remains to be seen whether one side will aim to save energy in order to focus everything on Paris.

The third wheel definitely exists Spain: The second in Fukuoka, the second also in Eindhoven, and the surrender in the final act. Iberians, with their desire for redemption, are perhaps the ones with the most aggressive intentions to seek the title. The third and fourth power, but they still take a step back, Greece and Italywith the Italians absolutely desirous of winning an Olympic ticket.

