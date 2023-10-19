At dawn the earth trembles, situation

A A new seismic swarm is underway at Campi Flegrei On Thursday 19 October 2023, 12 earthquakes were reported within minutes. This emerges from the findings of INGV, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, which monitors earthquakes in Italy and reports a series of tremors in the Neapolitan area since early morning.





Seismic swarm at Campi Flegrei

Up to 12 in 7 minute intervals, a real seismic swarm. This is the balance of the earthquake shocks recorded on October 19, 2023 in Camp Flegrei, which in recent weeks has become accustomed to the continuous movements of the earth, which does not allow people to sleep peacefully.

The first, with an imperceptible intensity of 0.8, was recorded at 5.58 am, followed by several recurrences. firmHowever, 6.02, Size 2.2 and is reported at a depth of 2 km.

Maybe you are interested Earthquake and seismic swarm scare at Campi Flegrei: Hospital evacuation tests begin

The last tremor of the cluster, this time at 6.05 am, was a magnitude 1.0 earthquake at a depth of 1.8 km.





Situation after the earthquake

At this time No damage to goods or peopleBut a warning for possible reruns was still issued.

For example, the Municipality of Pozzuoli alerted residents with a post on its official Facebook page, underlining that the administration, together with Civil Protection, is monitoring the evolution of the ongoing queue and will provide updates until the end of the swarm.





Volcanologist interpretation

Given the spate of new earthquakes in the Campi Flegre area in recent days, the volcanologist Giuseppe de Natal He underlined that no change had taken place in view of the situation at Vesuvius and beyond.

The causes of continuous tremors are, in fact, to be found in the uplift of the land, leading to continued earthquakes until it stabilizes. A broadism, in short, that the citizens of the area should be well aware of, as this is certainly not a situation that will be resolved soon.

But, in all these the local municipal administrations should not be idle. “I asked Inspection of public and private buildings” underscored de Nadal, who was concerned about the potential impacts that a series of earthquakes could bring.



