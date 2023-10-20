October 20, 2023

Orange alert for Como and its province due to rain and strong winds, hydrological hazard

Noah French October 20, 2023 1 min read

As we expected yesterday, an intense and extensive Atlantic disturbance will affect the Como area, causing severe bad weather tomorrow, October 20th. Forecast precipitation is moderate to widespread across the region, persistent for most of the day and locally heavy in the Alps and Pre-Alps, where higher accumulations are expected. Evolving precipitation systems will see heavy involvement of the mid-west during the first part of the day and will extend into the east during the afternoon and evening. Events may be convective in nature, especially in the latter part of the day.

However, in the central-western alpine and pre-alpine regions, showers or thunderstorms are possible in the first part of the day, with strong intensity locally. Moderate to strong winds are expected from the east/south-east over the plains, particularly strong from the southern quadrants of Oltrebo (above 500 m) and Valciavenna (above 1000 m). The Operations Center will re-evaluate the new forecast scenarios tomorrow morning 10/20 to update the warning codes in effect for the second part of the day.

