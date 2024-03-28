April Pension, payable from 2nd. Withholdings and Adjustments, New Irpef, Regional and Municipal Surcharges: What the Check Looks Like

Special offer
Pension. April payments are due. A little “delayed”. In fact, the check will be credited on the first banking day of the month, which is Tuesday 2nd April, the 1st April being a public holiday, which is Easter Monday.
Pensions, increments and fourteenths of 2000 euros: who can get them, requirements and when
Pension, April payments
However, the pension slip can already be accessed through the service reality. This is a document that allows pensioners to check the amount paid by INPS every month and find out the reasons why the amount may vary. In the tabs that follow, the payment calendar and schedule of tax deductions related to the April installment.
