But the ceiling limit is already there since 2010

Matteo Salvini, For several days, he stands in the front row School of Pioldello, Neighbor Milan, It has decided to close on the closing day soon Ramadan, A month sacred to Ai Muslims. After the attack, the company extended its justification by proposing a lawLimit on the number of foreign students in a class. Range from already 201030% was fixed by the then Education Minister. Mariastella gelmini.





Salvini's proposal on the number of foreign students in the class

To start his project, Matteo Salvini has chosen Bruno Vespa e House to house.

After Pioldello defined the school affair as “a retreat” – the president Sergio Mattarella Instead he praised the institution – indeed he spoke of the ideal number of foreign students, proposing a maximum quota.”20% children in a class“. Here are the Deputy Prime Minister's announcements taken from itAnsa:

“When you have a lot of kids who speak different languages ​​and don't speak Italian, it's confusing. Check availability of children. 20% of foreign children in a class are motivated, but when Italians make up 20% of the class How does a teacher explain?“.



Salvini's Prototype: The Case of the Manzoni Brescia School

This is not the first time Salvini proposes to reduce the number of foreign students in a class.

He had already revealed himself – forever House to house – To comment on the affairs of the company Manzoni In Brescia, in 2015, only two primary schools were enacted Exclusively by foreign students.

Even then, he proposed putting a “ceiling on the children of other races” who “must be included in the class with the Italians, otherwise it will not exist. Integration It wouldn't be a good school.”





Mariastella Gelmini, Minister of Education in the Berlusconi government, in a scene from February 2010

But in such a situation, the head of the provincial school office had explained the problem PrintThat is correct Absence of Italian students should be kept with foreigners.

Union against Minister Salvini

General Secretary Flc Cgil spoke about this. Gianna Frazzi, “After Minister Valdidara's proposal to establish differentiated classes, Minister Salvini underlines how he returns to the question”. Gelminian Memorial, Lowered the maximum percentage of immigrant students in classes from 30% to 20%.





Frazi explained that the provision “penalizes those who come from an immigrant background without considering the composition of the existing community.” Integrating function School. The opposite of what any inclusion process should be, instead, respect for everyone's experience and acceptance, and for the school, Investments Creating educational learning environments that promote the well-being and development of all”.

Then, a final jab at Salvini: “A minister is better at handling bridges than roofs. There is no place for partisan logic in a constitutional school.”

It was set at 30% by Minister Kelmini in 2010

with Circular No. 2 dated 8 January 2010At the time the Ministry of Education, headed by Mariastella Gelmini, had actually made a provision Size It sets up the presence of foreign students in the classroom in elementary, middle and high schools 30%.





Matteo Salvini's range, therefore, It has been around for almost 15 years already.

The circular, inter alia, provides that:

30% limit can be raised – with the confirmation of the Director General of the Regional School Office – already in possession in the presence of foreign students (which can often happen in the case of those born in Italy) Adequate language skills;

– with the confirmation of the Director General of the Regional School Office – already in possession in the presence of foreign students (which can often happen in the case of those born in Italy) 30% limit can be reduced – always with the confirmation of the General Director of the Regional School Office – proves the mastery of the Italian language in the presence of foreign students, at the time of enrollment. Not enough End participation in teaching activities, in the face of specific and documented problems in any case;

– always with the confirmation of the General Director of the Regional School Office – proves the mastery of the Italian language in the presence of foreign students, at the time of enrollment. End participation in teaching activities, in the face of specific and documented problems in any case; Allocation of teaching time is used in middle school Second language (eg English, ed.) to strengthen the Italian language of foreign students;

(eg English, ed.) to strengthen the Italian language of foreign students; Appointment of foreign students in classes Schools should decide autonomously Conduct assessment of students' skills and levels of preparation;

Schools should decide autonomously Courses can also be organized to improve knowledge of the Italian language Corsi Empowerment As far as possible it was conducted by the teachers of the school.