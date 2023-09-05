Anti-aging foods, here’s the diet to stay young

With the right diet, you can slow down aging to stay younger. This is proven by a Chinese study that – after studying the diets of more than 10,000 people over 50 for 8 years – showed that people who ate a “healthy” vegetarian diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables and legumes age more slowly compared to those who consume more produce. Animal, especially meat and canned or ultra-processed foods. The “verdict” about the effect of diet on biological age comes from researchers at Zhejiang University in China, in a study published in the journal Bmc Medicine.

Therefore, according to the researchers, a vegan diet would allow us to have our biological age (the age of our cells) less than our true chronological age (the age corresponding to our date of birth). Scientists are increasingly interested in biological age to gauge a person’s actual fitness and health: they need only look at cells to determine whether they have entered senescence, a stage of cellular development during which they lose the ability to renew and repair themselves, marking the stage of age-related diseases. And this is exactly what the Chinese researchers did.

This allowed them to find that vegetarian diet followers saw a reduction in the risk of accelerated aging by about a third provided they did not choose refined grains, canned vegetables or dairy products, all of which were identified as “potential key factors for increased markers of aging”.