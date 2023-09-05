Jupiter is essential to life on Earth

And the last recorded impact in the atmosphere of Jupiter highlights the role of the king of the planets in defending life on Earth

Jupiter It is the largest among the eight planets in the solar system. Its mass is twice that of all the other planets combined. that it gas giantComposed primarily of hydrogen and helium with a rocky core likely composed mainly of carbon and silicates.

Jupiter image (with satellite Io), taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope on August 25, 2020.

youthful atmosphere

The Jovian atmosphere contains many active phenomena: unstable bands, storms (caused by the convective movement of moist air in its atmosphere), cyclones, anticyclones, and lightning. It has more than 79 natural subordinates of which we remember the four Galileans as the most important: I, Europe, Callisto and Ganymede. It also has a ring system, which was discovered by spacecraft in 1979 Voyager 1 After those of Saturn and Uranus: they consist mainly of dust, and are likely to be silicate.

Dark spots mark impact sites (with comet Shoemaker Levi 9 in July 1994) in Jupiter’s southern hemisphere. Image source: Hubble Space Telescope’s Comet Team and NASA

Jupiter and Saturn – guardians of the solar system

We can easily identify them as the guardians of the Earth: in fact, thanks to the joint action of Jupiter and Saturn, most of the asteroids are expelled from the Earth. Solar System, giving peace to our land. Moreover, Jupiter’s gravitational field acts as a brake if objects penetrate the inner solar system: this has allowed asteroids and comets to release water and compounds useful for the development of life, which were especially essential in bygone eras.

