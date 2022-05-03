A topic about life in space for maturity 2022

maturity 2022

Will it ever be necessary to leave Earth and search for life elsewhere? –

source: Getty Images





We are now approaching Due 2022: Wednesday June 22 8:30 am effects first trywhich, unlike the second, will be ministerial, i.e. selected at a central level.

Therefore, again, students will have to put themselves in the shoes of MIUR, understanding in advance what the themes behind the tracks can be. We’ve already given some tips here:

Another tip Maturity 2022: News, tips and updates for 500,000 alumni. Subscribe to GCSE social channels Studenti.it: – Facebook group maturity 2022

– Telegram due 2022

First maturity test 2022



Before moving on to one of the potential topics of this maturity, let’s briefly recall how the seven planned paths to the first exam consist:

A topic about life in space



Among the many news stories that can inspire maturation traces—or trivial even oral discussion, why not? – There is a subject closely related to the subject, which may perhaps be a source of inspiration for those who, in the Ministry, should choose the subjects to be proposed.

From April to September International Space Station It is hosting a new group of astronauts who, over the course of a few months, will conduct important scientific research experiments. Among them, there will also be Italian Samantha CristoforettiOn its second mission to the International Space Station. But why should this be of interest to MIUR? After all, this is not the first time that a group of astronauts has been at the orbiting station to conduct experiments in zero gravity.

Listen on Spreaker.

A topic about life beyond Earth



Interest in this topic stems from something else. First of all, a statement fromAstrophysicist Stephen Hawkingwhich in 2017 declared the absolute urgent need, for humans, for Leave Earth in 30 yearsto avoid mass extinctions and the effects of irreversible climate change.

It was an astrophysicist’s invitation to start thinking about building extraterrestrial coloniesin order to have a chance of survival in the event of adverse weather events or an asteroid collision – this is also, according to the physicist, possible based on the calculation of probabilities.

Abandoning the land: the controversy



How, then, do you find between the possibility of one day colonizing space, abandoning Earth, and the experiments astronauts currently perform on the International Space Station? Simple: have a look at the ongoing studies.

Experiments conducted or conducted over time are primarily intended to Check the human function in a different and stressful environment, like him Voidspecially. So the experiments aim to find out how astronauts’ brains interact in the absence of gravity, as well as to learn how human cells interact with the space environment. In addition, the way microgravity affects the maturation and development of ovarian cellsAnd how is that possible Feeding in microgravity.

space tourism



We should not forget another phenomenon that we started talking about during this period: space tourismpromoted Space X by Elon Musk. In 2021 four civilians – Not professional astronauts, so – they were flown into space and remained in orbit for three days at a distance of more than 500 km from ground. “Your mission showed the world that space is for all of us,” Musk said at the end of the mission, which in any case cost its participants an unspecified number of millions of dollars: a number, of course, not for everyone.

So, if man is forced to leave the earth, what are the prospects? There is habitable planets in our galaxy? And if so, when will this be necessary, will we have the tools to make it happen? Will this lead to inequality of opportunity between the rich and the poor?

Here: These are just some of the questions that can help you craft a meaningful discourse on the topic of giving up Earth to search for new worlds, how environmental pollution and climate change affect life on the planet and how space is turning out to be Possible place to live. After all, the cinema has already for some time given us images of life outside our planet.

Read also: