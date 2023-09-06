The first known sharp image of the Moon

It dates back to 1840, and was revived by the scientist John W. Draper. The image has been recognized as the first detailed image of the Moon

In 1839, Louis Daguerre commercialized a process for obtaining still photographic representations on a metal plate, also known as a daguerreotype. In 1840, a brilliant scientist named John W. Draper took what is known as the first detailed photograph of the Moon.. Below, here is the image (in the next paragraph, here’s an insight into our satellite):

The first photo of moon

Some information from our satellite

The moon has a very thin and weak atmosphere called the exosphere. It does not provide any Protection from solar radiation or the effects of meteorites. So the constant rain from asteroids, meteorites and comets has marked its surface for billions of years creating many craters. Tyco It is one of the largest (about 85 kilometers in diameter). The impacts generated fragments ranging from huge boulders to dust. The surface is covered almost entirely by a mound of charcoal-gray rubble, dust and rocky debris that makes up what is known as lunar regolith. The lighter regions are known as plateaus and the darker regions are called seas, which are impact basins filled with lava between 4.2 and 1.2 billion years ago. These bright and dark regions, as well as craters, provide important information about our satellite’s past, and studying them is essential. The surface temperature of the Moon reaches about 127°C in the lighted areas and then drops to about -173°C in the shaded areas. Even now, the Moon has a very weak magnetic field: Earth’s is thousands of times stronger.

legends

in greek mythology, Selene was the goddess of the moonDaughter of Hyperion E Thea and the sister of Helios and Eos (respectively the Sun and the Northern Lights). Celine was a pretty woman with a pale face They wear everything in silver She was represented by a crescent on her head and a torch in her hand.

