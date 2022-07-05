Announcing the games for the first half of the month – Nerd4.life

The usual official announcement of the new comes from Microsoft Games coming soon on me Xbox Game Pass to me July 2022especially with regard to this first half of the monthtotaling 12 titles, some of which, however, are making a comeback compared to what they used to be.

So let’s see existing Some of the games that reached the Xbox Game Pass catalog in the first half of July 2022 for subscribers:

BBS Last Call – PC, July 5

Yakuza 0 – Xbox, PC, Cloud, July 5

Yakuza Kiwami – Xbox, PC, Cloud, July 5

Yakuza Kiwami 2 – Xbox, PC, Cloud, July 5

DJMax Respect V – Xbox, PC, Cloud, July 7

Matchpoint: Tennis Tournament – Xbox, PC, Cloud, July 7

Road 96 – Xbox, PC, Cloud, July 7

Escape Academy – Xbox, PC, July 14

My Friend Peppa Pig – Xbox, PC, Cloud, July 14

Overwhelm – PC, July 14

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls – Xbox, PC, Cloud, July 14

PowerWash Simulator – Xbox, PC, Cloud, July 14

As we reported a few hours ago, in fact, They are back Within the different chapters of Sega’s Yakuza series, namely Yakuza 0, Kiwami, and Kiwami 2, these do not actually represent new features for those who were already subscribed previously.



Xbox Game Pass, games for the first half of July 2022

However, they are pleased that they are back on the show due to the value of the series, and in addition, there are still many new features coming this month, which include a very wide range of genres and genres.

For the rest, in recent days, House Flipper has also been taken by surprise, as we remember the five games that will leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog on July 15, 2022. The game announced today is the list for the first half of the month, which should follow the second half. From July 2022 in two weeks.