July 6, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

IVGA 2022 trailer shows the colors of Italy - Nerd4.life

IVGA 2022 trailer shows the colors of Italy – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax July 6, 2022 1 min read

On the occasion of IVGA 2022 (Italian Games Awards), jyamma games released a new one tractor of the most promising Galileo ProjectAll focused on representing Italy and its people Colors inside the game.

As explained by Francesco Aponizio, Creative and Artistic Director of the game, the goal of the development team is not just to launch another RPG, but to create an experience in which our wealthy find space. In addition to our culture, while not giving up the gameplay elements of like souls.

In short, the world of Enotria (where Project Galileo will be located) will be largely Italian-inspired, as evidenced by the game’s sequence visualized in the video. In fact, some of the views are really special and something unfortunately never seen in a video game, at least made with such interest and love.

The developers are very convinced of Technical guidance From the game by coining a new term to define it: “Summer Souls,” a game that combines the beauty of Italian summer with the darkness inherent in the sub-genre developed by FromSoftware.

Before we leave you to such beauty, we remind you that Project Galileo is in development for PC, Xbox Series X, S, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

See also  Sully, ex-boyfriend of Nicola reveals his secrets: "He cheated for..."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Announcing the games for the first half of the month – Nerd4.life

July 5, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Rockstar Games had plans to re-master it, rumor has it – Nerd4.life

July 5, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Streaming video test from developer Sony Santa Monica – Nerd4.life

July 5, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

3 min read

Meghan Markle, Duchess to President of the United States

July 6, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Britain’s economy and health ministers have resigned

July 6, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Full list of eligible candidates

July 6, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Bologna, Neuroscience Research Foundation for Healthcare Aid – Chronicle

July 6, 2022 Karen Hines