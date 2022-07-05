July 5, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Rockstar Games had plans to re-master it, rumor has it - Nerd4.life

Rockstar Games had plans to re-master it, rumor has it – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax July 5, 2022 1 min read

Insider Tez2, who specializes in leaks from the world of Rockstar Games, reports that the prestigious development studio has plans remastered GTA 4 And the Red Dead Redemptionbut in the end nothing was done because of the reception Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition received.

Apparently, Rockstar had rework plans on the table, but the controversy was going to get them to stop.

Of course, take the news with caution because it is still common. It has to be said that Tez2 is considered very reliable on Rockstar stuff and the company never comments on stolen information, whether it’s true or not, so you have to trust the source who claimed to have been tipped from trusted people who know them. Rockstar plans we will.

In the past there has been talk of modified versions of the two games, but nothing has been seen about them. It must be said that in fact the controversy over Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition may have been seen as counterproductive from a corporate image point of view, to the point where it recommends avoiding similar projects, at least in the short term.

See also  Many crashes on Xbox Series X, angry players - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Streaming video test from developer Sony Santa Monica – Nerd4.life

July 5, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Vegetable garden, forget water: start watering your plants with wine

July 4, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

WhatsApp, you will be able to hide your online status from everyone

July 4, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

New covid variant in India: “Never have so many mutations. It’s always so contagious”

July 5, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Quarterly Account for General Government, Family Income, Savings and Corporate Profits

July 5, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Superluna del Cervo is coming, the brightest of the year

July 5, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Zaniolo in Trigoria but does not stop at the fans of the video

July 5, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt