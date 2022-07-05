Rockstar Games had plans to re-master it, rumor has it – Nerd4.life

Insider Tez2, who specializes in leaks from the world of Rockstar Games, reports that the prestigious development studio has plans remastered GTA 4 And the Red Dead Redemptionbut in the end nothing was done because of the reception Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition received.

Apparently, Rockstar had rework plans on the table, but the controversy was going to get them to stop.

Of course, take the news with caution because it is still common. It has to be said that Tez2 is considered very reliable on Rockstar stuff and the company never comments on stolen information, whether it’s true or not, so you have to trust the source who claimed to have been tipped from trusted people who know them. Rockstar plans we will.

In the past there has been talk of modified versions of the two games, but nothing has been seen about them. It must be said that in fact the controversy over Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition may have been seen as counterproductive from a corporate image point of view, to the point where it recommends avoiding similar projects, at least in the short term.