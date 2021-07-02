Promesa is the game of the year – Nerd4.life

The Italian Video Game Awards 2021 express them The winners, Especially Prepare: The independent title developed by Eremo is given as Italian game of the year.

Starting with the intriguing nominations for the Italian Video Game Awards 2021, the event’s international jury has made its decisions, reflecting in particular the quality and character of some projects.

The Italian Video Game Awards 2021 were celebrated yesterday evening, in the evocative setting of the Museum of Ancient Ships in Pisa, which awarded the Italian video game production franchise, chosen by a high-profile international jury.



The event, organized by IIDEA and the Toscana Film Commission as part of the business event First Playable, was co-hosted by Dario Marchetti of RaiNews 24 and British journalist Aoife Wilson of Eurogamer.net.

The main objective of the evening was to celebrate and promote made in Italy video games, focusing on Italian excellence to promote their international popularity.

In total, five categories were expressed by the jury, choosing the winners:



