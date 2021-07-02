Promesa is the game of the year – Nerd4.life

The Italian Video Game Awards 2021 express them The winners, Especially Prepare: The independent title developed by Eremo is given as Italian game of the year.
Starting with the intriguing nominations for the Italian Video Game Awards 2021, the event’s international jury has made its decisions, reflecting in particular the quality and character of some projects.
The Italian Video Game Awards 2021 were celebrated yesterday evening, in the evocative setting of the Museum of Ancient Ships in Pisa, which awarded the Italian video game production franchise, chosen by a high-profile international jury.
The event, organized by IIDEA and the Toscana Film Commission as part of the business event First Playable, was co-hosted by Dario Marchetti of RaiNews 24 and British journalist Aoife Wilson of Eurogamer.net.
The main objective of the evening was to celebrate and promote made in Italy video games, focusing on Italian excellence to promote their international popularity.
In total, five categories were expressed by the jury, choosing the winners:
- The best Italian game لعبة – Promise – Eremo
- Best Italian debut game – Beyond Your Window – SolEtude Team
- best innovation – Grefhelm – Johnny Del Lunack
- Distinguished Italian company Holy area المنطقة
- Outstanding individual contribution – Mauro Vanelli
The work of the jurors is very difficult, especially towards some categories, such as the important tribute to the distinguished Italian company, which has seen an edge this year holy cause, which was chosen for its innovative visual and interactive design, which has allowed the company to create an exciting lineup of games. The team, consisting of three people, was distinguished by its unique approach and great ability to experiment, always maintaining the traditions and style of Italian design.
Mauro Vanelli, the central figure of the national video game jigsaw, and has been awarded the Outstanding Individual Contribution Award, which celebrates a career full of excellent professional achievements and also resourcefulness: from the creation of Italy’s first dedicated video game website, to development and transfer. activities. ‘For several successful independent titles in the MixedBag Experience, up to the current promotion of Italian studios and young talent through the incubator at Cinecittà in Rome.
The ceremony was held in the presence of the winners and some institutional guests inside the Museo delle Nave Antiche in Pisa. After last year’s all-digital event, this was a small but important first sign of a return to normal that gives hope for future releases.
Thalita Malagò, General Manager of IIDEA, said: “We are very happy for the companies and people that have been nominated and awarded at IVGA 2021. This year in particular the competition has been of the highest caliber, and we are grateful to the jury for the careful work done in determining the winners. The products have been published. Given in the context of a complete health emergency and being able to give them international visibility through the award ceremony makes us even more proud.”
Data obtained from the latest Italian game developer census showed that there is a young, vibrant and growing sector in 2020 despite the global pandemic. All this was confirmed by the titles nominated for IVGA 2021 which showed high technical components, with original and creative ideas.
