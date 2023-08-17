Animals, the last species discovered by man: you’ll never guess

In the current era, humans keep discovering new types of animals, some of which are really amazing.

The Earth never ceases to amaze, as it can always create something new that has never been seen before. Despite many extinct species throughout history, humans still continue to discover new ones. In the past, the planet was inhabited by many animals, completely different from the current ones.

In fact, one of the most fearsome and strange things was Deinosuchus, a giant prehistoric crocodile that lived between 82 and 73 million years ago, mainly in present-day Texas and North America. To be precise, it was a monstrous crocodile that measured over 10.6 meters in length, and each specimen lived to be about 50 years old. Moreover, thanks to its large skull of about 159 cm in size, it was even able to eat a large dinosaur.

New species of animals discovered by man

Currently, there are many species of terrestrial and aquatic animals on the planet, as well as many species of insects. but, Researchers continue to discover never-before-seen animals, with unique characteristics in the world. What’s most surprising about these discoveries is the fact that they happen in modern times, when we think we know everything thanks to massive technology. Indeed, today scientists have more information about other planets than about Earth. In particular, there is a great mystery about what is hidden in the depths of the earth or in the oceans.

Because of this, unknown organisms sometimes appear, especially in hard-to-visit places. Therefore, many scientists state that humans know only 10% of the total terrestrial fauna which is characteristic of mammals and insects.

Among the recently discovered animals are the big-headed shark: It is a new type of shark, seen in 2018 in the Gulf of Mexico. This strange marine animal looks much less dangerous than its counterparts, especially because it has very large eyes that soften its features, and it is only 71 cm long.

Another animal noticed for the first time recently is the Pig-nosed rat, that is, a rodent with very large ears, accounting for 20% of its head, and with a snout resembling that of a pig. In addition, it has very sharp teeth and its size is about 45 cm, while its weight is 250 grams. The first samples sThey have been seen in Indonesia, and their diet consists mostly of earthworms and caterpillars. Continuing the list of recently discovered species, it is also possible to find the colored shrimp: it is a crustacean that lives in Indonesia, equipped with a blue shell, with shades of pink and purple.