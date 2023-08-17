August 18, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Baldur’s Gate 3, Ken Levine also congratulates Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3, Ken Levine also congratulates Larian Studios

Gerald Bax August 17, 2023 1 min read

Ken Levine He really enjoyed it Baldur’s Gate 3 And they want I congratulate Larian Studios publicly, with a Twitter post in which the father of BioShock talks about how role-playing has led to him devoting hours and hours to gaming again.

“I thought I was too old and weird to go back to him spend a lot of time to a party-based RPG game,” Levine wrote. I’m glad Baldur’s Gate 3 proved me wrong. “

“I started playing Dungeons and Dragons It was 1978 and this title made me relive the taste of that period. Thanks,” concluded the founder of Irrational Games, today on the job on Judas.

Unanimous consensus

Baldur’s Gate 3 seems to have everyone’s approval: Best game of all time according to average rating by Opencritic, RPG Larian Studios He definitely hit the target and he’s crushing impressive numbers.

At this point, one can only look with great interest at the launch on PS5, which is scheduled for September 6, while for the release Xbox Series X | s More patience will be required, perhaps due to the improvements required by the less powerful of Microsoft’s two units.

See also  Resolution on Xbox Series S, PS4 and Xbox One revealed by Capcom - Multiplayer.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Land Rover, there is a problem with this model: it is being recalled now

August 18, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Animals, the last species discovered by man: you’ll never guess

August 17, 2023 Gerald Bax
3 min read

The best-selling SUV in Europe. Here’s why and why

August 17, 2023 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Roberto Vannacci, a book by a general who insults homosexuals and immigrants. He: “I’m special” – Corriere.it

August 18, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

Inflation is going fast For families in Pistoia, a salary of 1,488 euros reaches a bonus from the INPS

August 18, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

“This fake nose is anti-Semitic” – Corriere.it

August 18, 2023 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

So they dedicated an asteroid to me.”

August 18, 2023 Karen Hines