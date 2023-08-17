Baldur’s Gate 3, Ken Levine also congratulates Larian Studios

Ken Levine He really enjoyed it Baldur’s Gate 3 And they want I congratulate Larian Studios publicly, with a Twitter post in which the father of BioShock talks about how role-playing has led to him devoting hours and hours to gaming again.

“I thought I was too old and weird to go back to him spend a lot of time to a party-based RPG game,” Levine wrote. I’m glad Baldur’s Gate 3 proved me wrong. “

“I started playing Dungeons and Dragons It was 1978 and this title made me relive the taste of that period. Thanks,” concluded the founder of Irrational Games, today on the job on Judas.