Baldur’s Gate 3, Ken Levine also congratulates Larian Studios

Ken Levine He really enjoyed it Baldur’s Gate 3 And they want I congratulate Larian Studios publicly, with a Twitter post in which the father of BioShock talks about how role-playing has led to him devoting hours and hours to gaming again.
“I thought I was too old and weird to go back to him spend a lot of time to a party-based RPG game,” Levine wrote. I’m glad Baldur’s Gate 3 proved me wrong. “
“I started playing Dungeons and Dragons It was 1978 and this title made me relive the taste of that period. Thanks,” concluded the founder of Irrational Games, today on the job on Judas.
Unanimous consensus
Baldur’s Gate 3 seems to have everyone’s approval: Best game of all time according to average rating by Opencritic, RPG Larian Studios He definitely hit the target and he’s crushing impressive numbers.
At this point, one can only look with great interest at the launch on PS5, which is scheduled for September 6, while for the release Xbox Series X | s More patience will be required, perhaps due to the improvements required by the less powerful of Microsoft’s two units.
