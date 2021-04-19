SOCOM on the PS5? The author of Days Gone and Siphon Filter is hoping for a return to the series – Nerd4.life

It would be nice to see a comeback SOCOM With a new episode on PS5: An author Days passed e Siphon filterJohn Garvin, who spoke about it in an interview with David Jaffe.

This is the same occasion when Garvin said that if you like a game, you should buy it at full price and that Metacritic is counting more than Sony sales, citing either way the fate of Days Gone.

“SOCOM was a tremendous success when it came out, and it overcame the sales “A siphon filter has a two-to-one ratio, if I remember correctly,” said Garvin.

“It was a really huge thing.” When series creator Seth Luisi coordinated this team to deliver innovations with Voice commands Across EarphoneI thought the narrative-based version of that experience would be great. “

“In my view, that’s how you compete with it Call of dutyDo not include the large multiplayer mode, because they have already covered this need. However, from a narrative point of view, Activision’s franchise is not the best, in my view. ”

“So I would like to see a shooter of this genre based on one-on-one experience, because there are, for example, some very good games Movie Who have used this type of approach well, for example cherries. “

“I think there is a story that can be told about a soldier who goes to fight in Afghanistan, who has a wife and children. I don’t know, but definitely there is great narrative potential and it could really play a SOCOM episode like this. Be fun.”