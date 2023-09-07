And he’s not just at Trump

Joe Biden won’t just lose the 2024 US election against Donald Trump. If we were to vote today for the US presidential election, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley would win by 6 points in a hypothetical fight with Joe Biden.

A poll released today by CNN shows how the former ambassador to the UN and the only woman in the race for the White House has a clear lead as the current Republican nominee. 49% vs. 43% – more completely undeveloped than the president.

With a 39% approval rating and 58% of respondents believing his policies have worsened the economic situation, Biden also did not excite Democratic voters, 67% of whom said they would like to see another Democratic candidate. One percentage point higher than last March’s 54%.

Underlying this lack of enthusiasm are concerns about the eighty-year-old president’s advanced age (49%), with 56% fearing it could compromise his physical and mental capacity. An even higher percentage fear that age could hurt Democrats’ electoral success (60%) or Biden’s ability to serve a second term (61%) if re-elected.