Ustica: Rome PM. Summit soon, Amato – assesses whether to hear the news

A summit is planned for next week at the public prosecutor’s office in Rome, where the investigation into the Ustica massacre is still open. In a meeting learned from the sources of the prosecutor’s office, the prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi, the deputy Michael Prestipino and the alternate Erminio Amelio, the latter owner of the file, will participate. The aim is to assess any room for maneuver after former Prime Minister Amato’s statements in recent days.

Ustica, Amato: 'I do not claim to have the truth. Macron cleared us of any doubts about Solenzara's base.' 'The missile is the most likely hypothesis. A lot can be done for political truth, not just Italy'

Prime Minister Georgia Meloni said, “First, I ask that we get ourselves together, so we can talk better and see how well we understand the scale of the issues with the cards at hand, activities and actions. Every state organ can do this at this time”.

Daria Bonfietti, President of the Association of Relatives of the Victims of the Ustica Massacre, said this in “Start” on Sky Tg24. “So – he concludes – I really liked comparing notes to inspire a certain determination and strength in positive behavior and friendship and friendship.”

“As Andrea Purgatori said so well, I thought in 2008 that the rubber wall that had covered this story for all these years would finally fall, but it didn’t happen. The judicial reopening of the investigations was exactly what happened, but then. 15 years are still going on, and then the best friend Giuliano Amato said: If the judiciary does not come after 15 years we are asking politics, Bonfitti added.

“We are tired of waiting, 43 years have passed, and if the judiciary fails to give us the results of the investigations, what these investigations led to, says Amato, we have important announcements that the politics will go and keep the countries. Account friends and allies – he continues – we are talking about France, but I’m talking about the US, the UK, Belgium, and NATO said they were in our skies that night.

