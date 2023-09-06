September 7, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Ustica: Rome PM. Summit soon, Amato – assesses whether to hear the news

Ustica: Rome PM. Summit soon, Amato – assesses whether to hear the news

Noah French September 7, 2023 2 min read

A summit is planned for next week at the public prosecutor’s office in Rome, where the investigation into the Ustica massacre is still open. In a meeting learned from the sources of the prosecutor’s office, the prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi, the deputy Michael Prestipino and the alternate Erminio Amelio, the latter owner of the file, will participate. The aim is to assess any room for maneuver after former Prime Minister Amato’s statements in recent days.

Learn more ANSA Institute Ustica, Amato: ‘I do not claim to have the truth. Macron cleared us of any doubts about Solenzara’s base. So Giuliano Amato at the press conference. ‘The missile is the most likely hypothesis. A lot can be done for political truth, not just Italy’

Prime Minister Georgia Meloni said, “First, I ask that we get ourselves together, so we can talk better and see how well we understand the scale of the issues with the cards at hand, activities and actions. Every state organ can do this at this time”.

Daria Bonfietti, President of the Association of Relatives of the Victims of the Ustica Massacre, said this in “Start” on Sky Tg24. “So – he concludes – I really liked comparing notes to inspire a certain determination and strength in positive behavior and friendship and friendship.”

“As Andrea Purgatori said so well, I thought in 2008 that the rubber wall that had covered this story for all these years would finally fall, but it didn’t happen. The judicial reopening of the investigations was exactly what happened, but then. 15 years are still going on, and then the best friend Giuliano Amato said: If the judiciary does not come after 15 years we are asking politics, Bonfitti added.

See also  Huawei's CFO may be released from the United States

“We are tired of waiting, 43 years have passed, and if the judiciary fails to give us the results of the investigations, what these investigations led to, says Amato, we have important announcements that the politics will go and keep the countries. Account friends and allies – he continues – we are talking about France, but I’m talking about the US, the UK, Belgium, and NATO said they were in our skies that night.

Reproduction protected © Copyright ANSA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A Mediterranean hurricane will develop in a few hours, at least 2 areas will be affected by wind and thunderstorms » ILMETEO.it

September 6, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

“Normal Atmosphere”. FdI’s summer dinner with Meloni and ministers in Rome

September 6, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

From Adolfo USSR to Adolfo d’Arabia, minister’s dramatic transformation on his way to Riyadh

September 5, 2023 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Ustica: Rome PM. Summit soon, Amato – assesses whether to hear the news

September 7, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

FISCO: “Close to the level to stop rate hikes”

September 7, 2023 Karen Hines
5 min read

Not only the Italian league, Frosinone is looking for an international dimension – AlessioPorcu.it

September 7, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

NASA images show beavers are allies against wildfires – La Voce di New York

September 7, 2023 Karen Hines