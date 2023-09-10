Nun 2 at the US box office, Barbie in fifth place

(ANSA) – Los Angeles, September 10 – It’s already autumn in America. At least judging by the box office, it’s putting Barbie’s shiny pink on the floor to make the horror season. The Nun 2 topped the charts with $32.6 million. Warner Bros.’ haunted nun easily dubbed Denzel Washington as the shadowy vigilante protagonist of The Equalizer 3, knocking him off the stage. In its second weekend in theaters, the latest installment of the Antoine Fuqua-directed action thriller earned more than $12.1 million, for a domestic total of $61.9 million. Worldwide, the sequel brought to theaters by Sony has crossed $107.7 million. But in the past three days, more than twice as many Americans have craved the thrill of Michael Chavez’s The Nun 2, which began as a horror spin-off of 2018’s The Conjuring and instantly became a cult film. This second installment, while impressive, didn’t match the record of its predecessor, which debuted in 2018 with $53.8 million. And in third place is a sequel to a box office favorite, in this case a comedy. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, another new release over the weekend, debuts with $10 million. The film was written and directed by Nia Vardalos, who also stars alongside John Corbett. Focus Features is distributing the film in North America, while Universal Pictures will take it overseas (October 5 in Italy). Jaawan, a Hindi-language Indian action thriller, took fourth place with $6.2 million. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has played the dual role of father and son in the film. After dominating the box office since July 21 and grossing $5.9 million ($620.5 million domestic total), Barbie has closed out the top five in American cinema. Summer is over. (handle).