“Manskin is America's favorite band.” Los Angeles Times: “An anomaly in rap and pop”

according to Los Angeles Times Maniskin is America's favorite rock band. The American newspaper devoted a lot of space to the Italian band, and also talked about its first appearance in Los Angeles last November at the Roxy, on the stage where artists such as Elton John, Neil Young and Bob Marley performed and where the Italian band performed. Record sold out. Maneskin represents a major exception in a period when rap and pop were the dominant genres. The show in Los Angeles is not the only recognition Maniskin has received in the United States, just think of the performance he gave Tonight show by Jimmy Fallon, hosted in Ellen's living room and opening for the Rolling Stones concert. Until landing in Voice of the USAone of Talent program It was a huge hit, the most popular with Americans, and even the presentation with spaghetti at the American Music Awards, which generated a great deal of controversy, was a huge hit among the American public. The band will now return to California on January 15, 2022 to perform at iHeartRadio's ALTer Ego Rock Festival in Inglewood, just outside Los Angeles, an event featuring Billie Eilish, Muse, Mumford & Song, Cage the Elephant, The National and Foo Fighters .

Cover image: ANSA

Read also: