Vincent Van Gogh: A deafening white smell

The theatrical performance of Rai Cultura dedicated to Alessandro Preziosi ends on Saturday 27 August at 9.15 pm on Rai 5, with “Vincent van Gogh. Smells white deaf”, recorded at the Vasello Theater in Rome in December 2019. The show is an intense acting performance that recreates An image of suffering as well as a vision of the Dutch painter and a reflection of the artist’s role in today’s world, based on the play by Stefano Masini, for which this text won the Tondelli Prize in 2005. A kind of psychological thriller on the topic of artistic creativity leaves the viewer in a state of aversion from beginning to end.

The walls of a room in St. Paul’s Sanctuary are hard and faded. How can a great painter live in a place where there is no other color than white? It’s 1889 and Vincent’s only desire is to get out of those walls, and his first hope lay in the unexpected visit of his brother Theo who had to take four trains and even a wagon to visit him…

Dramaturgia by Stefano Masini with Alessandro Preziosi, Francesco Pescioni, Massimo Nicolini, Roberto Manzi, Leonardo Sbragia, Antonio Bandera. Scenes and costumes by Marta Crisolini Malatesta, lighting design by Valerio Tiberi and Andrea Borgarita, music by Giacomo Vezzani, artistic supervision by Alessandro Preziosi, and directed by Alessandro Maggi. Co-production of Khora.teatro, Tsa – Teatro Stabile d’Abruzzo. Editing project by Felice Capa, TV directing by Marco Odeto.