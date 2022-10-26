America by Paolo Paradiso at Galleria Ponte Rosso, Milan

In Milan, in the heart of Berea, The Red Bridge Gallery, Private exhibition today, October 27, 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm Paolo Paradiso “Heaven Is Here” (Through November 26).

“In this new exhibition, the artist presents in large format more than 20 new paintings made from 2020 to today. The theme is his “classic”: America of the 1950s and 1960s, and almost New York, the city that inspired him the most and continues to inspire him », the gallery expected.

“Paolo Paradiso – he continued – was born in Milan. He studies advertising graphics, but at the same time devotes himself to painting, in which he has always been interested. In 1978 he opens his own photography studio and collaborates with fashion magazines and advertising studios.

In 1983 he decided to move to Chicago. During that period, painting became his main activity, and in 2003 he became a member of Chicago’s Michael H. Lord exhibited his work in the gallery.

In 2004 he returned to Milan and won the “Carlo Dalla Sorsa Painting Prize” organized by the Ponte Rosso Gallery, which represented him. Paradiso exhibitions have found continued and growing success in recent years. He currently lives between Milan, Paris and Barcelona.

These are the words Andrea BoscoIn 2019, the artist’s works:

“America is sick. To understand Paolo Paradiso’s feelings about America, between love and admiration, between reality and dream, Mario Soldati Inside America’s first love Seems enlightening. Soldati writes: “America is not just a part of the world. America is a mindset, a feeling. Any European can get sick of America at any time”.

Paolo Paradiso’s America of the 1950s was, the artist explains, “very short-lived”.

Joining New York is America. With big streets and big skyscrapers. With Central Park. It is New York that displays its brightest advertisements on Broadway pieces Drama and his films.

It is the village of America and Washington Square, Immortal place by banjo dixie of “The Village Stompers”. In Greenwich Village, a statue of Giuseppe Garibaldi can be found next to a statue of George Washington. That is the America that heaven loves Buick Special And Chevrolet Bel Air With gleaming sheet metal and chrome bumpers. It doesn’t matter that Mignon McLaughlin wrote “A car is worthless in New York.” Apple has its rituals. And cars are at the height of ritual. Starting with them Yellow cart Forced entry with police cars into the pages of literature ».