In cash, Lega asks for a ceiling of 10 thousand euros. Fdi: Increase in maneuverability. EU: Ideal lower ceiling

On the tax side comes the center-right majority’s first move: the league initiates and deposits a bill to raise the cash ceiling from the current 2 thousand to 10 thousand euros. With whom it closely follows Fratelli Giovanbattista Fassolari He underlines that this measure “has always been part of the program of the centre-right Brothers of Italy”: “We will do it already in the first budget law”.

Salvini: “The Measure of Common Sense”

Raising the ceiling on cash spending is “in line with the plan of the center-right and other European countries, the League’s common sense proposition: less bureaucracy, more freedom,” the League’s secretary and deputy prime minister wrote on Facebook. Matteo Salvini.

For his part fasciolari He said that the intervention on the cash ceiling “has nothing to do with the fight against tax evasion, there is a financing agreement as foreseen in the plan, those who paid their taxes on time and properly will pay less and less”. Those who don’t, and those who are at risk of closing their businesses, will have the opportunity to be in good standing with the taxpayer. Let’s objectively distinguish difficult situations from those who try to be smart ».

Resistance: In favor of evasion

Criticism from the opposition came immediately: “This is a proposal with which we do not agree in any way, it is completely contrary to the decision to gradually reduce the use of money in Italy and in most European countries in recent years. The invention of payments and the fight against the shadow economy. Meloni mentioned in his program statements the fight against tax evasion among the objectives of the new government. .If a good day starts in the morning (and from proposals for Lega money), Italy risks going in the completely opposite direction,” says the Democratic Party’s economic manager. Antonio Misiani.

Leader of the 5 Star Movement Giuseppe Conte He recalled, “The Bank of Italy study confirms that raising the monetary ceiling helps tax evasion. We strongly oppose this measure. We don’t want to encourage abuse and corruption. Instead, we are concerned with helping businesses, workers and families who don’t know how to pay their next bill ». “Usually – He says – do not carry 10 thousand euros in their pockets”.