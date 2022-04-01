Amazon, New York Staten Island workers vote to form union: This is the first time in the United States

Staff Amazon Off Staten IslandOne of five districts New YorkVoted in favor of creation First union Ecommerce company in the United States. They expressed themselves in internal consultation 2,654 (55%) in favor of the newborn Amazon Workers Union2,131 workers (45%) refused the offer. According to National Labor Relations BoardWho oversaw the process, about 57% voted 8,300 Employees entitled to it: Controversial votes 67, Is not enough to change the decision. However, the decision will not be officially announced before the April 8 deadline for the company or union to file an appeal.

The promoters of the consultation are engaged in a hand-to-hand battle with Jeff Bezos. One million people Has always opposed the establishment of union representatives in the United States and. At the same time e-commerce company A. Another vote of the workers BessemerAlabama opposed the United States Constitution 993 Votes against 875 Favorable, but they should be well calculated in the days to come 416 Controversial cards that can revolutionize the end. The White House hails the formation of the union in New York: “The president is delighted to hear from the staff. He has always been an advocate for workers’ rights to a better job and a better life. Amazon workers chose their choice, ”the spokesman said Joe BidenJen Saki.