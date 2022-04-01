April 1, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Amazon, New York Staten Island workers vote to form union: This is the first time in the United States

Amazon, New York Staten Island workers vote to form union: This is the first time in the United States

Noah French April 1, 2022 2 min read

Staff Amazon Off Staten IslandOne of five districts New YorkVoted in favor of creation First union Ecommerce company in the United States. They expressed themselves in internal consultation 2,654 (55%) in favor of the newborn Amazon Workers Union2,131 workers (45%) refused the offer. According to National Labor Relations BoardWho oversaw the process, about 57% voted 8,300 Employees entitled to it: Controversial votes 67, Is not enough to change the decision. However, the decision will not be officially announced before the April 8 deadline for the company or union to file an appeal.

The promoters of the consultation are engaged in a hand-to-hand battle with Jeff Bezos. One million people Has always opposed the establishment of union representatives in the United States and. At the same time e-commerce company A. Another vote of the workers BessemerAlabama opposed the United States Constitution 993 Votes against 875 Favorable, but they should be well calculated in the days to come 416 Controversial cards that can revolutionize the end. The White House hails the formation of the union in New York: “The president is delighted to hear from the staff. He has always been an advocate for workers’ rights to a better job and a better life. Amazon workers chose their choice, ”the spokesman said Joe BidenJen Saki.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: We do not need you at this time

In these difficult and unusual times, guarantee is essential Quality information. Us d ilfattoquotidiano.it Readers are the only masters. Unlike others, we want to provide a magazine that is open to all, without payrolls. Your contribution is needed to do this.
Be a supporter yourself

See also  Hurricane Preciano fills Oklio: flood-ravaged state road 42. Closed road

Thanks,
Peter Gomez


ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now


Get paid

Previous article

De Luca No Vaux against professors returning to school: “Let them play Barraco”. And on Putin: “Are you paying for gas in rubles?” Great with Panini stickers “

Next


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

“Only if you agree …”. “Plastun” Rebellion: Jar trembles

April 1, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Energy after Putin’s announcement, Singolani: “Italy will prosper even without Russian gas”

April 1, 2022 Noah French
4 min read

The Supreme Court has quashed the release of Simon Ugeti, the former mayor of Lodi. Now the biz appeal process

March 31, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Amazon, New York Staten Island workers vote to form union: This is the first time in the United States

April 1, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

2022 Advertising Bonus, Deadline Extension: How to Apply

April 1, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

No Way Home, here’s where and when to stream

April 1, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

European Sentinel-1A satellite is ready to dodge debris – space and astronomy

April 1, 2022 Karen Hines