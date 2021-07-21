July 21, 2021

Temptation Island, Gemma Galgani’s call spreads across the web: will you listen to it?

July 21, 2021

Gemma Galgani made an appeal regarding the Adventure Island programme. Reason.

Gemma Galgani (Twitter)

temptation island, a program in which couples put their love to the test, gets record ratings. Last season was led by Alicia Marcuse While this year Filippo Bisiglia. The leader conquered the audience that episode after episode was getting more and more urgent: he didn’t want to wait a whole week to see how things would turn out between the pairs still in the race.

The last episode, as mentioned earlier, was followed by viewers a lot and among them, after the events of the couples on the island, there was also a lady men and womenAnd the Gemma Galgani.

Temptation Island, Gemma Galgani’s call spreads across the web: will you listen to it?

Men and women, Gemma Galgani in the studio (Photo by Mediaset).
Men and women, Gemma Galgani in the studio (Photo by Mediaset).

During the last episode there was a comparison fire between Floriana and Federico. In this confrontation, the two realized that they could not continue their love story, and the severe suffering of this choice was Flo, who then breathed with the editorial board of the reality show Temptations.

Gemma GalganiIn front of the girl’s outburst, she launched through her Instagram profile an appeal not to follow in his footsteps: “Do not be deceived by what could have been. Your story cannot become anything else.” The lady wanted Floriana Angelica to understand that she did not think her story with Federico could go any other way.

