African language in Italy over the weekend, results for Saturday and Sunday

A summer style weekend awaits us all over Italy

An authentic African language is spreading across Italy this coming weekend.

This will cause a general and significant increase in heat, and the fact is that Saturday 13 and especially Sunday 14 April will be practically two summer days from north to south.

The cyclonic gyre, which has caused various instability in recent days, has also caused a general drop in temperature, which has actually been replaced by the arrival of a broad high pressure field of subtropical origin that greatly affects the weather and climate picture. of the final week.

It will be hot. Much, much more only in mid-April. The thermometers are getting closer 30°C This range is exceeded in the upper and southern parts of the country and in the interior valleys of the Alps and center.

So let's prepare one Weekend Under the sign of the sun and heat, practically all regions are in a summer environment.

There are only a few exceptions the fog It can develop in the Po Valley during the night and early morning especially near the Po River.

We will have to wait until next week to see a change in the general circulation and a return to more seasonally appropriate weather and climate conditions. Tuesday, April 16, a swirl of cold air It descends from Northern Europe and enters our country.