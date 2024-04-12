April 12, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

African language in Italy over the weekend, results for Saturday and Sunday

African language in Italy over the weekend, results for Saturday and Sunday

Noah French April 12, 2024 2 min read

A summer style weekend awaits us all over Italy

An authentic African language is spreading across Italy this coming weekend.
This will cause a general and significant increase in heat, and the fact is that Saturday 13 and especially Sunday 14 April will be practically two summer days from north to south.

The cyclonic gyre, which has caused various instability in recent days, has also caused a general drop in temperature, which has actually been replaced by the arrival of a broad high pressure field of subtropical origin that greatly affects the weather and climate picture. of the final week.
It will be hot. Much, much more only in mid-April. The thermometers are getting closer 30°C This range is exceeded in the upper and southern parts of the country and in the interior valleys of the Alps and center.
So let's prepare one Weekend Under the sign of the sun and heat, practically all regions are in a summer environment.
There are only a few exceptions the fog It can develop in the Po Valley during the night and early morning especially near the Po River.

We will have to wait until next week to see a change in the general circulation and a return to more seasonally appropriate weather and climate conditions. Tuesday, April 16, a swirl of cold air It descends from Northern Europe and enters our country.

See also  3 billion "jungle": speed camera crash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Forex – Dollar: Best session in a year after US CPI

April 12, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

Barry, ex-councilor resigns like arrest bell. 5 Star Protected by Laforgia

April 11, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Avian flu, WHO: “Patient in US may have been directly infected by cows”

April 10, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

African language in Italy over the weekend, results for Saturday and Sunday

April 12, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

What the ECB is doing on interest rates and what it means for those with a mortgage to pay

April 12, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Amadeus Ray case, Sabrina Verrelli shocked to say goodbye: 'It's disgusting'

April 12, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Traces of an 'ancient alien world' have been discovered beneath Earth's mantle: the astonishing discovery

April 12, 2024 Karen Hines