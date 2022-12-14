December 14, 2022

"Abduction is an Inside Vatican Event"

December 14, 2022

Ali Akka, who shot Pope Wojtyla in 1981, returns to talk about Emanuela Orlandi’s disappearance: “The Vatican has a very secret document”

Mehmet Ali Akka, the Turk who shot himself in 1981 Pope John Paul II, Emanuela Orlandi is back to talk about the case. The new revelations were made in a letter sent to Pietro Orlandi, the brother of the girl who disappeared in Rome on June 22, 1983 when she was 15 years old. The contents of the letter are reported Corrier della Sera. According to the version of Ali Akka, who now lives in Istanbul with his Italian wife, it will be an abduction related to the disappearance of another 15-year-old Romanian girl, Mirella Gregory.

