“Abduction is an Inside Vatican Event”

Mehmet Ali Akka, the Turk who shot himself in 1981 Pope John Paul II, Emanuela Orlandi is back to talk about the case. The new revelations were made in a letter sent to Pietro Orlandi, the brother of the girl who disappeared in Rome on June 22, 1983 when she was 15 years old. The contents of the letter are reported Corrier della Sera. According to the version of Ali Akka, who now lives in Istanbul with his Italian wife, it will be an abduction related to the disappearance of another 15-year-old Romanian girl, Mirella Gregory.

A letter to Ali’s sister, Emanuela Orlandi’s brother

The letter Ali sister To Pietro Orlandi, whom he considers trustworthy, he questions the Vatican and Pope John Paul II. According to a former member of “Lupo Grigi”, the abduction of the two girls was decided by the Vatican government and carried out by members of the Vatican Secret Service who were “very close to the Pope”.

The negotiations and the public commitment to search for the girl were “well orchestrated by a handful of senior prelates operating within the Vatican services,” the letter said.

Pope John Paul II’s mission and request to Ali Akka

Ali Akka explains in the letter that Pope Wojtyla “believed deeply”. The Third Secret of Fatima And he believed in the task that God had assigned him, namely the transformation of Russia”.

For this reason, the Pope himself, according to Akka’s version, “must blame the Bulgarian secret services and the Soviet KGB” in exchange for my release within two years.

“However, I can be released only on the condition of the President Sandro Bertini I was pardoned, and for this reason Emanuela and Mirella were abducted” but Bertini, reading Ali Akka’s letter, “cannot be maneuvered”.

Photo credit: ANSA

Posters with appeals to Emanuela Orlandi

“Emmanuela Orlandi’s abduction is a purely Vatican event”

Since this is an “all Vatican truth”, according to the sister’s version Emanuela Orlandi was captured by some nuns from the beginning. The woman “understood the importance of her role” and “accepted it calmly”.

“Thanks to a Spanish father who met me in Italy and Istanbul, I know about her above all. A man, a religious person, animated by true faith, who knows the mysteries of the world and who does not lie,” explains Ali Akka.

In short, according to Ali Akka at the Vatican, a “Top Secret File” In the case of Orlando. The 64-year-old Turk’s version is believed to be reliable by Pietro Orlandi, who asked Pope Bergoglio for help.



