November 14, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

An old man was dragged away by the fury of a tidal wave in South Anna Sardinia, under the auspices of the Sant Anna Ares: research is ongoing

An old man was dragged away by the fury of a tidal wave in South Anna Sardinia, under the auspices of the Sant Anna Ares: research is ongoing

Noah French November 14, 2021 1 min read

One person who went missing in Sant’Anna Aresi, was attacked by someone Violent wave of bad weather like in South Sardinia.
The man, an elderly man, whose personal details have not yet been released, is said to have been trapped with his car on a flooded road in Porto Pino. As soon as he got out of the car he was swept away by the canal current.

Immediately the alarm rang.

Firefighting teams, including the Saf Nucleus, the Spelio-Alpine-River, and the Civil Defense, departed from Cagliari and Carbonia and reached Porto Pino in a very short time. Currently the fire department is patrolling the area looking for those missing in the canal.

Bad weather – The Mediterranean hurricane is hitting the entire region. Bursey was left without light, and under the water in the streets and houses of Cochlear, manholes exploded. State Road 387 was closed to traffic at the intersection with Soliminis. And 554 in Cellagius.

Civil Defense Warning changes from yellow to orange. “The bad weather has completely affected the whole of Salzis – the Director General of the Regional Civil Defense, Antonio Belloi. – The amount of rain we forecast has already fallen.

(UnionOnline / D)

– News Update –

© All rights reserved

See also  Visit to the United States and its Museums: How to Apply for ESTA?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Netherlands. The hacker who “hacked” the booking site may have been in contact with US intelligence

November 14, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Not licensed in the United States

November 13, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

NATO and US forces pose a serious challenge in the Black Sea

November 13, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Covid, London “expects” third dose. A downward trend in injuries after the boom in recent weeks

November 14, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

An old man was dragged away by the fury of a tidal wave in South Anna Sardinia, under the auspices of the Sant Anna Ares: research is ongoing

November 14, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

From shock absorbers to citizenship income, this is how work changes

November 14, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“You deserve jail, think about it before you have a baby.” It is thus … – Libero Quotidiano

November 14, 2021 Lorelei Reese