An old man was dragged away by the fury of a tidal wave in South Anna Sardinia, under the auspices of the Sant Anna Ares: research is ongoing

One person who went missing in Sant’Anna Aresi, was attacked by someone Violent wave of bad weather like in South Sardinia.

The man, an elderly man, whose personal details have not yet been released, is said to have been trapped with his car on a flooded road in Porto Pino. As soon as he got out of the car he was swept away by the canal current.

Immediately the alarm rang.

Firefighting teams, including the Saf Nucleus, the Spelio-Alpine-River, and the Civil Defense, departed from Cagliari and Carbonia and reached Porto Pino in a very short time. Currently the fire department is patrolling the area looking for those missing in the canal.

Bad weather – The Mediterranean hurricane is hitting the entire region. Bursey was left without light, and under the water in the streets and houses of Cochlear, manholes exploded. State Road 387 was closed to traffic at the intersection with Soliminis. And 554 in Cellagius.

Civil Defense Warning changes from yellow to orange. “The bad weather has completely affected the whole of Salzis – the Director General of the Regional Civil Defense, Antonio Belloi. – The amount of rain we forecast has already fallen.

