Severe warning from Civil Defense for severe bad weather, stormy winds and storms » ILMETEO.it

December 13, 2022

Severe warning from Civil Defense for severe bad weather, stormy winds and storms

Weather Warning: Severe warning from Civil Defense for severe weather, gale force winds and cloud bursts

National Civil Defense Alert A new chaotic impulse from the Balearics towards the central-southern Tyrrhenian regions of our country will bring scattered rain, which will take on a stormy character in Campania, Basilicata and Calabria from the morning of Wednesday 14 December. Especially on the beach.

Based on available estimates, the Department of Civil Defense In agreement with the concerned regions – those responsible for implementing civil defense systems in the concerned regions – it issued a warning about adverse weather conditions. Meteorological events affecting different parts of the country are available in the National Summary, National Summary and National Bulletin consulted on the Department’s website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it)

Notification will be provided from the morning of Wednesday, December 14, Campania, Basilicata and Calabria, especially in the Tyrrhenian regions, will experience widespread showers, rain or thunderstorms. These events are accompanied by heavy rain, electrical activity and strong winds. Based on expected and ongoing events, Wednesday, December 14 was assessed. Orange alert for central-northern Tyrrhenian regions of Calabria, yellow alert for rest of Calabria, Basilicata, Puglia, Campania, Molise and Lazio, Abruzzo, Umbria, Tuscany, Sardinia and part of Sicily.

Based on new forecasts and the evolution of events, the weather picture and critical forecasts for Italy are updated daily and are available on the website of the Department of Civil Protection (www.protezionecivile.gov.it) with general conduct. Accept in case of bad weather. Information about regional alert levels, specific criticisms that may affect individual territories and preventive measures taken is managed by regional civil defense structures, with which the department will follow the evolution of the situation in liaison.

