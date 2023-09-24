A messy closet? IKEA has the perfect solution at a very low cost

The problem of a messy wardrobe is known in all homes, and the only way to solve it is to use creative accessories

a A messy closet It is a problem that many of us face in daily life. Scattered clothessCarp has accumulated and things are out of place They can turn the moment of choosing an outfit into a real challenge. However, there is a simple and economical solution to declutter your closet and make your morning routine much easier: IKEA.

It is known worldwide for its wide range Set of furniture and home accessories that offer a combination of functional design, quality and affordable prices. When it comes to organizing your closet, they offer a number of smart solutions that can transform chaos into order without them To empty Your wallet. It seems that the eternal battle against wardrobe clutter is finally over, thanks to the innovative solution proposed by IKEA.

KOMPLEMENT hangers: a low-cost innovation to get rid of wardrobe clutter

The key element in this solution is purchasing KOMPLEMENT RELATIONSHIPS From IKEA for only 3.99 euros. These hangers are as revolutionary as they come Multiple hangers. This means you no longer have to load one hanger with an endless number of clothes jeans And pantsBut you can distribute them correctly and orderly. But there is more: you will also have the opportunity to Preparation i for you complete Directly on the coat hanger, including jacket, scarf, belt and any other desired accessories.

Hand over these hangers A large area And it allows you to organize whatever you want – it’s a customizable option for everyone.

Practicality is key, and this economical solution is an essential choice. By placing several hangers in a very limited space, you can create a great look Amount of space Usable Vertical This allows you to add more clothing items and get the most out of each one Available angle. What makes KOMPLEMENT hangers really special is their design Resistance over time: Unlike traditional hangers, they do not bend over time and do not damage clothes.

In addition to hangers, IKEA offers a wide range of products from this line designed specifically to optimize wardrobe space. In addition to the classic stackable hangers, there are also Owners of practical thingsCosting less than 7 euros, ideal for ties, scarves and fabric items. These owners have been equipped Close circles Where you can store different products. Furthermore, IKEA offers wardrobe accessory solutions, including frames that improve space organization.

As always, IKEA stays there Perfect choice To improve the livability of environments without having to spend a fortune.