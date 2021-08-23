August 23, 2021

Luna Park is back in town. To enter you need to go to the green lane

Luna Park is back in town. To enter you need to go to the green lane

August 23, 2021

“We are happy to be able to return to Bergamo – explains organizer Armando Pecaluga -. For me, for most games, this represents the first event after a year of closure and, among other things, in an emblematic city. Our category was among the most sanctioned and for this reason It’s important for all of us to start here. We do it the day before the city’s patron saint, Saint Alessandro, a holiday that has always felt deeply.” Preparation began on Thursday, with great attention to compliance with anti-Covid rules. “We care about safety – continues Piccaluga – and that is The reason why we will strictly enforce all regulations: distancing, use of masks and disinfectant gels, constant sterilization of all attractions and entry to them will be mandatory to show the green pass.” This year inside Luna Park there will be 80 rides operated by about 400 operators. “All our rides are vaccinated – Piccaluga is keen To be sure – and we also thought discounted prices on Wednesday for all vaccinators: This is a way to encourage vaccination which is essential for us to eradicate this virus.” Among the many attractions, there will be traditional bumper cars, and a “Swallow’s Journey.” , the carousel series and many of the newer generation, such as “booster” and “rocket”. “Bergamo is one of the cities we care about the most – this confirms Carousel Stephanie Pekaluga, whose family has been in the city for 7 generations – and we hope we can start over as before. We have taken great care to comply with all regulations and also want to To make it clear that those who come to the theme park are safe and protected, a fun and carefree place for everyone, in strict compliance with all the antiCovid rules. Celadina’s theme park is for all of us a tradition at this time of year and we want it to become a symbol of restarting our sector.”

