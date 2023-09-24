Cyberpunk 2077, patch 2.0: Video comparing PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

Cyberpunk 2077 It was recently updated to patch 2.0 and ElAnalistaDeBits saw fit to create a file Video comparison Between versions PC, PS5 and Xbox Series The game is designed to understand the technical differences between the three platforms.

What’s new in Cyberpunk 2077 version 2.0 They greatly improve the visual effect From CD Projekt RED’s title, although the most relevant feature in this sense is Ray Tracing Overdrive, not present on consoles.

Therefore, while using PC, it is possible to enjoy this technology, at least if you own the RTX 40 series due to particularly high hardware requirements, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series The scenario always remains the same.