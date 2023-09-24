Cyberpunk 2077, patch 2.0: Video comparing PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

Cyberpunk 2077 It was recently updated to patch 2.0 and ElAnalistaDeBits saw fit to create a file Video comparison Between versions PC, PS5 and Xbox Series The game is designed to understand the technical differences between the three platforms.
What’s new in Cyberpunk 2077 version 2.0 They greatly improve the visual effect From CD Projekt RED’s title, although the most relevant feature in this sense is Ray Tracing Overdrive, not present on consoles.
Therefore, while using PC, it is possible to enjoy this technology, at least if you own the RTX 40 series due to particularly high hardware requirements, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series The scenario always remains the same.
in detail
Specifically, Cyberpunk 2077 delivers Two different graphic modes On consoles: one uses ray tracing only on shadows and runs at 1440p and 30fps, the other doesn’t use ray tracing and runs at 1800p and dynamic 60fps, values that drop in the S series and exclude ray tracing altogether.
In terms of visual quality, the Xbox Series S has a slightly higher average resolution than the PS5, while the Sony console beats Microsoft’s unit in terms of loading speed, which is very similar to that of the PC version.
