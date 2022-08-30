A boss’s cry terrifies players, Bungie runs for cover – Nerd4.life

because of an insectone of the leaders of the renewed raid of the downfall of the king Fate 2 emitting Scream very loudly Which terrifies the players. Bungie is already working on a solution.

The enemy in question is the dreaded Golgoroth of the Fallout Raid King, available a few days before in Destiny 2. Like many other bosses in MMO raids, if players fail to perform the conflict-specific mechanics, the classic “wipe out” happens, or the entire team’s spot game ends.

Due to a strange bug when this happens, Golgoroth emits a deafening shriek that puts players’ eardrums on the line, as well as frightening those unfamiliar with the issue, which has led to a chain reaction of video, like the one in the tweet below (watch out for the volume ).

Through a Twitter post, Bungie said they’re aware of the issue and while waiting for a solution to be posted, they’re proposing a simple “do it yourself” solution: lower the game size when facing Golgoroth.

To stay on the topic, Bungie last week introduced Eclipse, a new Destiny 2 expansion in its pipeline next year, and cross-collaboration with Fortnite.