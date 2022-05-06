May 6, 2022

The following DLC ​​and Enhanced Edition are now free for everyone - Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax May 6, 2022

Techland decided to make a nice gift for all players who own the Standard Edition of the first dying light: From today you will receive these free upgrade And it will become an enhanced version, which means that you will be able to access the expansion at no additional cost Next and all other DLCs After launching the game.

To access the free content, simply start Dying Light and once you get to the main menu, select the option “DLC PackTo download all content for free.

Among these certainly stands out the following, which includes a new story set in an unprecedented place. But the list also includes The Bozak Horde, Crash Test Skin Pack, Ultimate Survivor Bundle and DLC Cuisine & Cargo, in short, we are talking about dozens and dozens of additional hours of gameplay and bonuses in all not bad.

How about taking advantage of Techland’s gift and maybe even PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades | S to restart your first Dying Light?

To stay on topic, Techland recently released Hellraid, the final update for Dying Light, here is a trailer showing all the innovations introduced.

