August 29, 2022

Pietro Foroni on the attack: "Why are there civil protection volunteers at the Festa dell'Unità in Lodi?"

August 29, 2022

Pietro Foroni on the attack:

Moment from Festa dell’Unità in Lodi (Borella)

The Regional Adviser of Civil Protection and Municipal Counsellor of the Northern League of Lodi Pietro Voroni intervenes and questions the presence of civil protection volunteers on the Lodi Day of Unity taking place these days in the shed area of ​​Lodi: “From the Regional Adviser to the Civil Protection I am very pleased that there are some civil protection volunteers on duty in Lodi. Festa dell’Unità in Lodi, a situation that completely transcends the operational roles of voluntary reality – commented Voroni – a presence which I consider inappropriate and inappropriate. Ordinary or influential they could acknowledge their existence From volunteers Moreover, no special needs were foreseen as the main arteries of the city were not closed to traffic Civil protection roles and functions are quite different in dealing with disasters and emergencies and are not traffic managers Support Public initiatives and events are justified only in connection with the exceptional nature and breadth of the initiative. Certainly not on the lodi reunification feast.”

Foroni Broletto asks for clarification: “I wonder about the purpose and function (and above all, by whom, whether by the mayor or other municipal officials) the municipal civil protection group has been activated.”

