The Magician opens in Cadiz

Cadiz wants Luis Alberto

As reported by Corriere dello Sport, Cadiz is ready to order Luis Alberto from Lazio and open the midfielder up to the possibility. Moreover, he had already confessed two years ago in reassuring times. Sergio Gonzalez’s team is now penultimate in La Liga and at risk of relegation, he is looking for reinforcements for January and trying to make the crazy idea of ​​the first division come true. For the magician it will be a return to Spain, where he has already donned the shirts of Sevilla, Barcelona, ​​Malaga and Deportivo La Coruña. Cadiz can suggest Lotito A a loan with a commitment to purchase in case of redemption, Lotito has always rejected interim formulas too because it has to concede 25% of any sale to Liverpool and find a replacement by investing at least 10-15m. Therefore, the request will not be less than 20 million euros, With the player also getting his salary of 2.8 million plus bonuses (maximum 3.5), which is an important aspect that can act as a hurdle in this whole affair.

Luis Alberto wants to leave Lazio, Soon we will know whether it is already in January or in the summer. In the event of a noisy early farewell, the name in Tare’s notebook remains the same: The heir might be Elec of VeronaAnd the A player Sarri appreciates a lot which he will gladly welcome in a few weeks.