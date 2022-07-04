LIVE MN – Day 1 of the meeting in Milanello: Training will start soon. Tomorrow the arrival of Jerrod and Origi

Let’s start again! The Italian champions start preparing for the new season from today, the first day of school for boys from Mr. Pioli. After a spectacular journey that ended with a 19th Scudetto victory, the Rossoneri will begin their first workload today in Milanello. With our text live stream, you can experience the entire first day of sample collection. stay with us

These are the summons for the meeting: Jungdal, Tatarusanu, Mirante, Coubis, Bartesaghi, Gabbia, Incorvaia, Michelis, Nsiala, Stanga, Kjaer, Caldara, Pobega, Brescianini, Adli, Eletu, Bakayoko, Gala, Castillejo, Diaz, El Hilali, Maldini, Rebek, Roebuck, Traore.

8.50 – The first Rossoneri players arrive in Milanilo in view of the first training of the season scheduled at 11.15: among them Mattia Caldara (he was the first through the gates of the Rossoneri Sports Center), Simone Kjeer, Tommaso Pobiga, Matteo Gabbia and Antonio Mirante. Some players have already been present at Milanello since last night, like Ante Rebek.

9.44 – The arrivals to Milanilo are the Rossoneri players for their first training session of the season, continuing at 11.15: Ciprien Tatarusano, Brahim Diaz and Timoue Bakayoko through the gates of the Milan Sports Center. Coach Stefano Pioli is already there since this morning.

10.08 – A few moments ago, Frederic Massara also arrived in Milanello. Enthusiastically welcomed, Milan DS team does not miss the allure of this first day of action for the 2022/2023 season.

10.17 – The arrivals to Milanello continue on the first day of the Italian champions meeting. After entering Frederic Massara, Paolo Maldini also arrived in these moments, who will be watching the first training session of this new season along with all the management.

10.20 – Ivan Gazidis also arrived in Milanello. The Rossoneri CEO walked through the gates of the Carnago Sports Center a few moments ago, in preparation for the start of this new season.

10.40 – Missing from today’s teams were Olivier Giroud and Divock Origi. The Frenchman has been given an extra day off for personal reasons, and will arrive in Milanello tomorrow. The same for the former Liverpool, he will also attend tomorrow only.