Wimbledon, Nadal is very strong: Songo loses in three sets

The first round of the unprecedented two days at Wimbledon between Italy and Spain, as expected, goes to the Iberians. T.Rafa Nadal is very strong, ready for Lorenzo Sonego. In his second appearance at the legendary All-England Central, Torreñez was able to grab just 7 games (6-1, 6-2, 6-4) and applaud in flashes, almost exclusively in the final having dominated it. long stretches. The Mallorcan champion locked the soiled clothes shown in the first two rounds in the closet. He dusted his suit and took snapshots of his best days proving he grows fast on the grass too. Dutchman Boutik van de Zandschul, his next opponent in the Round of 16, has been warned.

A match dominated by the Spaniard

The Spaniard set the record straight from the first matches. He took Sonego by surprise by doing exactly what Blue should have done: strong serving (78% of points with the first), fierce attacks (28 passes to the net) and opening the field with alternations from behind. Sonego, who isn’t always backed by the joke, ended up being tense and wrong a lot, especially with his forehands. Just on the verge of humiliation, under 6-1, 6-2, 4-2, he managed to hold his head up for a moment, obviously helped by a 10-minute suspension to seal the roof in the middle. He tried it all, and thanks to two excellent passers-by, two good short balls, and some precise acceleration on the forehands, he was able for the first time to grab his opponent’s serve, tying it 4-4. But it was just an illusion. Nadal, meanwhile, annoyed by shouting, in his opinion, too strong out of the blue, immediately went to angrily resume the break advantage at the net and thanks to the serve he closed the match after the first match – a point.

Nadal argues with Sonego and then apologizes

Eventually the two shook hands and promised, with a long conversation, to clarify in the locker room. Finally Nadal said: “I’m sorry Lorenzo took it so badly. I just wanted him to scream a little lower. He took it but I’m going to try to explain myself better face to face. I’m going to apologize. I definitely wish him the best in the future. Here at Wimbledon, he showed that he Very good on grass: in 2021 he reached the fourth round and he has great potential to move forward in the next few years.” Between Italy and Spain on Sunday at 4.15 pm (Live on Repubblica.itSinner will have to try to get revenge on Sonego in a tough challenge with Alcaraz. The South Tyrolean certainly doesn’t start out as the favourite, but he certainly has the weapons to put Murcia’s talent to great difficulty.