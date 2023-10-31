Penalty 1-0 from Immobile

Lazio continues its rise: The third win in a row restores momentum to Sarri’s team, colors the table and allows the Biancocelesti to overcome Roma less than two weeks before the derby, as well as Bologna, Friday’s rival. a Big shot in the name of the stupidity of Ciro Immobile and Milinkovic, who kept his arm wide over Vecino’s head at the last second. The punishment is clear. Ciro does not relent from the penalty kick and scores the 199th goal in the Biancocelesti shirt, and who knows if it will be the beginning of redemption. Defeat for Fiorentina: The second defeat in a row after the defeat against Empoli and confirmation of Lazio’s Olympic magic.

The challenge between Sarri and the Italian, trained coaches, fans of good play, possession and pressing, that’s not much. The two teams study each other for a long time and are afraid of each other. Beltran, the favorite on the downswing, is on the ball. The Argentine scored a goal that was canceled by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) due to a touch from the striker’s hand and his head from the center of the area hit the post. Before half-time, Lazio only had one great chance, but Luis Alberto, usually a winner over the Viola, missed Castellanos’ cross from long range.