5 strikers will be published in Fantasy Soccer

Strikers will be posted on the 5th day, 5 fantasy football tips

over there Five strikers will be published on this day in Fantasy Football. In the meantime, read also The attackers we did not recommend in the fifth round of the Italian Serie A.

Giovanni Simeone The Argentine striker gave the first signs of awakening in the Roma match. An excellent first half and a close goal. Can he reach the first seal in the yellow and blue jersey against Salernitana?

Paulo Dybala – Allegri will count on him to win his first win of the season. The calendar certainly lends a hand to Goya’s fictional alliances: Spezia showed many holes in the defense in the first few days.

Marko Arnautovic Bologna wants to make up for the ugly defeat against Inter. The Austrian striker can be decisive against a defense that struggled a lot in the first three days.

Joao Pedro Who are the fittest men in the league? The calendar shows Empoli in front of him, the team that in the past two days has conceded 5 goals at home against Venice and Sampdoria.

Lautaro Martinez – How Joao Pedro is really having a moment of enviable form. The tournament started in the best way for him, the Fiorentina defense must be very careful. The bull wants the viola to mature.