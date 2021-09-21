5 strikers will be published in Fantasy Soccer

Not until the time of the fourth day reckoning, we return to the field. Here comes the first midweek turnaround, which many fantasy coaches fear, which begins in the late afternoon with the lead between Bologna and Genoa. A fantasy football day will end on Thursday evening with the scheduled postponement between Roma and Udinese. Another match scheduled for tonight between Italy’s Fiorentina and Inter Inzaghi is getting a lot of attention.
In anticipation of the many doubts that, therefore, will torment fantasy coaches, here The five attackers will be deployed. A lot of races can give you a lot of rewards.
Strikers will be posted on the 5th day, 5 fantasy football tips
over there Five strikers will be published on this day in Fantasy Football. In the meantime, read also The attackers we did not recommend in the fifth round of the Italian Serie A.
Giovanni Simeone The Argentine striker gave the first signs of awakening in the Roma match. An excellent first half and a close goal. Can he reach the first seal in the yellow and blue jersey against Salernitana?
Paulo Dybala – Allegri will count on him to win his first win of the season. The calendar certainly lends a hand to Goya’s fictional alliances: Spezia showed many holes in the defense in the first few days.
Marko Arnautovic Bologna wants to make up for the ugly defeat against Inter. The Austrian striker can be decisive against a defense that struggled a lot in the first three days.
Joao Pedro Who are the fittest men in the league? The calendar shows Empoli in front of him, the team that in the past two days has conceded 5 goals at home against Venice and Sampdoria.
Lautaro Martinez – How Joao Pedro is really having a moment of enviable form. The tournament started in the best way for him, the Fiorentina defense must be very careful. The bull wants the viola to mature.
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”
More Stories
On the last day of the group stage, Paraguay, Spain, Serbia and Argentina won – OA Sport
Eni and Mubadala Petroleum sign a memorandum of understanding for energy transition
Ancelotti: “Inter from the Scudetto, Juventus will return. The future? Honeymoon in Real Madrid”